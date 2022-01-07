Voyager 2021 media awards
One person dies in medical incident at Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the paper mill in Tokoroa.

Rotorua Daily Post

A person has died following a medical incident at the Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill.

Emergency services responded to the incident this morning including two ambulances and one helicopter.

A spokesperson at Oji Fibre Solutions confirmed there was a medical event at mill today and an employee died on site.

"This is a tragedy for the company; our first thoughts turn to the family and the person's work colleagues" a spokesman said in a written statement.

He said the company would offer support for affected employees and reach out to the family.

He said the company had no further comments.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 9.30am and one person died. The circumstances were not suspicious.

St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter to the incident after being notified at 8.14am.

A spokesperson said it was not needed for transportation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed the service had been called to a medical event at the mill.