An ambulance parked at entrance to Torehina Bay. Photo / Dean Taylor

One person has died in a car crash in the Waikato.

The person's car went over a bank at Amodeo Bay at the intersection of Colville Rd and Waitete Bay Rd at around 7.30pm last night.

Auckland's rescue helicopter was among the emergency teams scrambled to the site of the crash near the Amodeo Bay boat ramp. Photo / Dean Taylo

Auckland's rescue helicopter was among the emergency teams scrambled to the scene, but the person was found in the vehicle already deceased, police say.

It's understood the car dropped down an embankment onto a rocky shore, up to 30m below.