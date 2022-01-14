A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died and another four have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.

The crash - which happened near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth - has caused the closure of a section of SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth, leading to extensive traffic delays.

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is now CLOSED between Puhoi and Warkworth. Delay your journey, consider SH16 as an alternative route or expect long delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MPIK2RraTW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 14, 2022

St John attended the incident at 1.38pm. Initially four people suffered moderate injuries and one had critical or life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed the critically injured person had died. One of the people listed initially as moderately injured is now in a serious condition.

Five St John vehicles attended the crash and a helicopter was also dispatched.

State Highway 1 is closed between Puhoi and Warkworth. Photo / via Google Maps

Just before 3pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport tweeted that the state highway was closed between Grand Drive in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warkworth.

"[It] is likely to remain closed for some time today to allow for a serious crash investigation. Delay your journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa as an alternative route," NZTA said.

UPDATE 2:50PM#SH1 is now CLOSED between Grand Dr in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warrkworth and is likely to remain closed for some time today to allow for a serious crash investigation. Delay your journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa as an alternative route. ^LB https://t.co/TbgIqcLarO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 14, 2022

1:50PM - Reports of a crash on #SH1 near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible. ^LB pic.twitter.com/rg4cWe5WNR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 14, 2022