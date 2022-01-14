One person has died and another four have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.
The crash - which happened near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth - has caused the closure of a section of SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth, leading to extensive traffic delays.
St John attended the incident at 1.38pm. Initially four people suffered moderate injuries and one had critical or life-threatening injuries.
Police later confirmed the critically injured person had died. One of the people listed initially as moderately injured is now in a serious condition.
Five St John vehicles attended the crash and a helicopter was also dispatched.
Just before 3pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport tweeted that the state highway was closed between Grand Drive in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warkworth.
"[It] is likely to remain closed for some time today to allow for a serious crash investigation. Delay your journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa as an alternative route," NZTA said.