One person dead in Waikato crash, while pedestrian also hit in Auckland

A pedestrian hit in Auckland is among four people badly hurt on New Zealand roads this afternoon.

One person has died and two others seriously hurt in a crash in the eastern Waikato, while a pedestrian was also badly hurt when they were hit by a car in Auckland's north.

The two-car crash took place just north of the small Waikato town of Ngatea on the corner of Pipiroa and Rawerawe Rds at about 3.20pm.

Police confirmed one person had died while the other two seriously hurt people had now been taken to hospital.

The crash scene was still cordoned off and motorists were asked to take alternative routes where possible, police said.

The pedestrian, meanwhile, was badly hurt on Stanley Ave in the Auckland suburb of Milford at about 4pm today

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

Serious crash investigators had been alerted to the incident, while Stanley Ave was now partially closed.