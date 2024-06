Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

One person has died in a crash in South Wairarapa this morning.

The single-vehicle crash on Wards Line was reported to police at 4.40am.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was killed in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and Wards Line will be closed to traffic while that takes place.