SH1 has been closed as emergency services attend the scene of the fatal crash. Photo / File

One person has died in a serious crash south of Kaiwaka, which has closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Two other people were injured in the two-vehicle crash about 4km south of Kaiwaka, which occurred about 6pm.

SH1 has been closed as emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions were in place at Mangawhai Rd and Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN TO WELLSFORD - 7:00PM#SH1 is likely to remain closed btwn Kaiwaka & Te Hana.for some time tonight as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation. Allow extra time for detour via Mangawhai. For all updates check our website here: https://t.co/Z8oPKxaNqe ^TP pic.twitter.com/PmmUTkurZ9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 16, 2021

