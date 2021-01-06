One person dead after water incident in Taupō

6 Jan, 2021 07:20 AM 2 minutes to read

Emergency services were notified of a water incident at Taupō's Two Mile Bay at 6.07pm. Photo / 123rf

One person has died following a water incident in Taupō this evening.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at Two Mile Bay.

Emergency services were alerted at 6.07pm.

"Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

It is the third water-related death in the North Island in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, a person drowned at a lake near a beach southwest of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Lake Puketī, near Karioitahi Beach, just before 11am.

"Police and emergency services are at a reported drowning at Lake Puketī," police said.

"Sadly, one person has died at the scene."

St John said they had treated a second person in a moderate condition.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Meanwhile, a body of a missing teen was found at Lake Arapuni, in the Waikato, late this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a person missing in the water at the Jones River Landing area at Lake Arapuni about 8.25pm yesterday.

The Police National Dive Squad conducted a search today and the body was recovered.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.