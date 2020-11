One person has died after a crash in on Maunu Rd in Whangārei just after 2am. Photo / File

One person has died after a crash in Whangārei in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Maunu Rd just after 2am.

The vehicle had collided with a power pole and one person died at the scene.

Two other occupants were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The Police Serious Crash unit examined the scene this morning.

An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash.