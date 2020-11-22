One dead after car crashes into river at Warkworth

Emergency services are attending to a car underwater in Warkworth. Photo / file

One person has died after a car crashed into a river at Warkworth.

Emergency services were trying to determine whether anyone was inside a car that went into the water.

A short time ago fire crews gained access to the vehicle and the sole occupant was found to be dead.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has sent two trucks to the scene, near Queen St, the town's main thoroughfare.

A spokesperson said crews were assessing the situation to work out whether anyone was inside the vehicle.

Police received a report of a car going into the water just after 5pm, a spokesperson said.

St John are also at the scene.

