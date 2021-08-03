One person dead after serious crash closes road on Auckland's North Shore

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on East Coast Road in Redvale. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on East Coast Road in Redvale. Photo / Google Maps

A person had died after a bus and car collided on a busy road on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

EAST COAST RD, REDVALE - ROAD CLOSED - 7:35AM

Due to a serious crash a section of East Coast Rd (btwn Awanohi Rd and Rodeo Dr) is now CLOSED between Northcross & Silverdale and is likely to remain closed for some time this morning. Please use an alternative route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Mi0VqcOMPM — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 3, 2021

The crash happened just after 7am this morning and East Coast Road between Awanohi Road and Rodeo Drive is closed.

The crash on East Coast Rd between Awanohi Rd and Rodeo Drive happened just after 7am this morning and the road is now closed.

The driver of the car died at the scene, a police statement said.

Only the bus driver was on board the bus at the time of the crash.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 7.12am this morning to a motor vehicle accident.

One ambulance attended and a person was transferred to North Shore Hospital in a minor condition.

Auckland Transport is warning motorists of delays as the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place on Lonely Track Rd and Awanohi Rd.

A number of school bus services have been impacted and some bus stops will be missed.

The serious crash unit in attendance.

More to come.