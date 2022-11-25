One person dead after being hit by car on Auckland motorway

The crash happened on November 19 at 9pm.

A person has died after they were believed to have fallen off an overpass onto an Auckland motorway and been hit by a car.

The person was hit by the car on Auckland’s Southern Motorway at about 11.15pm last night, police said.

“Enquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances, however initial information suggests the person had fallen from the East Tamaki Road Overbridge prior to being struck by the vehicle,” police said.

The motorway was closed for around an hour to allow a scene examination to take place.