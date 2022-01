Mount Maunganui main beach and Mauao. Photo / George Novak

One person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after a water-related incident in Mount Maunganui today.

Emergency services were called around 3.30pm.

Two St John vehicles attended the scene near Surf Rd at Omanu and treated one patient at the scene before transporting them to Tauranga Hospital.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands a male needed assistance after getting into difficulty in the surf.