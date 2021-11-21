One person critical after water incident at Karekare Beach in Auckland

A person has been left in critical condition following a water rescue incident at Karekare Beach on Sunday evening.
Emergency services received reports of a water rescue-related incident near Karekare beach at 6pm.
A St John's spokesperson said one person in a critical condition has been transported to Auckland Hospital by helicopter.
Lincoln Davies from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said one helicopter transported a man in his 50's to Auckland City Hospital.
Two other people were treated with minor injures and were left at Karekare Beach