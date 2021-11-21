Voyager 2021 media awards
One person critical after water incident at Karekare Beach in Auckland

A man in his 50s was transported to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

NZ Herald

A person has been left in critical condition following a water rescue incident at Karekare Beach on Sunday evening.

Emergency services received reports of a water rescue-related incident near Karekare beach at 6pm.

A St John's spokesperson said one person in a critical condition has been transported to Auckland Hospital by helicopter.

Lincoln Davies from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said one helicopter transported a man in his 50's to Auckland City Hospital.

Emergency services received reports of a water rescue-related incident at 6pm. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Two other people were treated with minor injures and were left at Karekare Beach

