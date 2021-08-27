One person charged for lockdown breach in Wellington, police receive more than 1000 notifications

Police stopping motorists at a checkpoint on Aotea Quay outside Sky Stadium in Wellington, on Day 7 of the Covid-19 Alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police stopping motorists at a checkpoint on Aotea Quay outside Sky Stadium in Wellington, on Day 7 of the Covid-19 Alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One person has been charged for a lockdown breach in the Wellington District under Alert level 4 restrictions, out of more than 1000 breach notifications received by police.

A police spokesperson said as at 5pm on August 26, on day 9 of lockdown, they had received 1079 breach notifications in the Wellington region.

704 of these were about a gathering, while 268 were about a business and 107 about a person.

However of this number only 21 were given warnings and one was prosecuted.

Police said of these prosecutions, youth referrals, and warnings, 12 were for Health Act breaches, six were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and four were for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

Police have also issued 104 infringements in the Wellington District, 95 of which were for failing to remain at home.

Two were for failing to comply with physical distancing rules, and six were for failing to wear a mask or face covering on premises.

Another was for obstructing or hindering a medical officer of health and failing to comply with order (Covid-19).

Wellington Police said a large number of speeding infringements had also been issued in the first week of lockdown. Photo / File

Earlier in the week Wellington District Road Policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said a large number of speeding infringements had also been issued in the first week of lockdown.

On Monday five people were caught drink driving in the capital, as well as 87 speeding infringements issued. One of these drivers was travelling at over 130km/h.

And on the first day of lockdown 111 infringements were issued to motorists for speeding, with one driver travelling at 160km/h and several others caught at 130km/h and 145km/h.