One person is in a serious condition following an accident involving a vehicle and a bus in the Northland town of Ruawai.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred at the intersection of Tramline and Dunn Rds and was reported about 3.15pm.

“A section of the road is blocked while emergency services respond to the scene.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the organisation was first notified of the incident at 3.10pm and responded with three ambulances, one first response unit, one rapid response unit, two operations manager and a helicopter.

“We assessed and treated 12 patients in total. One patient was flown via helicopter to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition. One patient was taken to Northland Base hospital via road in a moderate condition. Two patients were taken to Dargaville Hospital via road – one moderate and one minor.

“The remaining patients did not require hospital transportation.”