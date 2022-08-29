One person has been arrested following a crash that involved three cars in Mount Albert this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been arrested following a crash that involved three cars in Mount Albert this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been arrested following a crash that involved three cars in Royal Oak this evening.

A police spokesperson said that police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pah Rd and Mount Albert Rd about 7.50pm.

Police on the scene after a three-car accident in Auckland's Mount Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person was apprehended at the scene for an unrelated matter.

A witness reported hearing the person screaming for a medic.

"One car had collided with a traffic light and concrete fence, one had lots of frontal damage, and another had damage to the front too and a broken window."

The witness said they saw the man arrested being removed by police and taken away in a police van.

Two others were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.