One person arrested after daylight robbery in Auckland CBD

One person is in custody after a group robbed an Auckland Central store in broad daylight this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a group of people entered the store on Fort St and started demanding items and threatening staff.

Police attended the event at around 3.30pm, where they located one person of interest.

They were taken into custody without incident, the police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what was taken and to locate the rest of the offenders.







