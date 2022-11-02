Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One person arrested after daylight robbery in Auckland CBD

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person is in custody after a group robbed an Auckland Central store in broad daylight this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a group of people entered the store on Fort St and started demanding items and threatening staff.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police attended the event at around 3.30pm, where they located one person of interest.

They were taken into custody without incident, the police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what was taken and to locate the rest of the offenders.



Latest from New Zealand