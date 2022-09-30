One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury

Police attend a fatal crash on SH1 at Rangitata. Photo / George Heard

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury.

St John confirmed one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred about 3.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

A witness said a smoking car engine had flown into the middle of the road after the crash. He described the moment another bystander walked to one of the cars and hung a jersey over the window.

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

He said another bystander was "holding onto a body" on the side of the road.

He described seeing a black Holden saloon, and a red double-cab ute, the latter so badly damaged he "couldn't even tell the make of it - that's how bad it was".

Three ambulances responded to the crash.

The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.

SH1 BELFIELD, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:10PM

Due to a serious crash, the road is now CLOSED near the intersection with Looker Rd. Emergency service are on site and SCU is attending the crash. Please follow the direction from emergency service on-site. ^FP pic.twitter.com/V7u4ETvJGQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) September 30, 2022

Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.