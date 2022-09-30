One person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury

One person is confirmed to be in a serious condition after a crash in Rangitata, South Canterbury.
St John confirmed one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.
Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred about 3.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.
A witness said a smoking car engine had flown into the middle of the road after the crash. He described the moment another bystander walked to one of the cars and hung a jersey over the window.
He said another bystander was "holding onto a body" on the side of the road.
He described seeing a black Holden saloon, and a red double-cab ute, the latter so badly damaged he "couldn't even tell the make of it - that's how bad it was".
Three ambulances responded to the crash.
The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.
Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.