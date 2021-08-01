One of two critically injured in Maraetai crash dies in hospital

One of two people critically hurt in a horror crash in Maraetai last week has died overnight.
Police said a female occupant of the vehicle involved succumbed to her injuries last night while in Auckland City Hospital.
"Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time," a spokesman said.
The victim's age or any other details about where they are from have yet to be released by authorities.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The death comes less than a week after emergency services were called to the crash on Maraetai Drive, in Auckland, last Wednesday.
Read More
- Two critically injured in hospital following Maraetai crash - NZ Herald
- Truck driver seriously injured in Waikato crash - part of main highway closed - NZ Herald
- Maraetai crash: Mother says lights came at her before fatal crash - NZ Herald
- Eight hurt in Maraetai crash - NZ Herald
- Six injured in Auckland crash - NZ Herald
Authorities said one vehicle was involved and that two people had been critically injured.
One was airlifted by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Auckland City Hospital. The other was taken by ambulance to Middlemore Hospital.
The serious crash closed Maraetai Drive for some time as emergency services worked at the scene.
The second person in hospital is said to be in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
The circumstances of the incident are not yet known. Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.