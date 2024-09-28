One of Auckland’s most popular swimming beaches is off limits today after wastewater overflow was detected.
The black flag - meaning there’s a very high illness risk from swimming - was figuratively raised last night at both the Takapuna and Takapuna North Beaches due to the issue.
“You won’t see black flags at the beach - instead the black flag is listed on the Safeswim website. Please check the site before swimming at any Auckland beach or bay,” Watercare told members of the Takapuna, Milford & Nearby NZ Facebook group.
The news comes as school students head into the first week of the Term 3 holidays tomorrow.
Herne Bay, Home Bay and Judges Bay are also off limits with a black flag in effect.