One of Auckland's first public events in alert level 1 off to a bad start after artwork damaged

Wanda Gillespie's Nests installation was damaged within a day of it being installed. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland art event brightening up the city as it emerges from alert level 1 is off to a dark start.

Vandals have damaged a piece of public art displayed for the annual Auckland Artweek event, which kicked off today.

Auckland contemporary artist Wanda Gillespie hung her series Nests above Durham Lane in central Auckland in the early hours of Friday morning with the help of a cherry picker.

But within 24 hours, the art was damaged and parts of it stolen.

There were originally five ‘nests’ in Wanda Gillespie’s exhibition, before someone removed one of the nests. Photo / Supplied

"In my mind these artworks are a love letter to the city. When you put so much time into them it's upsetting to see them damaged," she says.

The labour-intensive nests each took three days to construct with friends pitching in to help get the job done.

One of the five nests in the series was removed with the lights, worth $400, that sit inside the nest stolen.

"Artists put so much time and energy into making artwork. Most people have no idea how much time and energy, late nights, tireless dedication [goes into] making artwork and it's for everyone to enjoy."

Nests is Gillespie's first solo exhibition since lockdown, a period which saw "everything cancelled".

Nests is artist Wanda Gillespie’s first solo project after lockdown. Photo / Supplied

"It's been a very difficult year for many artists with exhibitions being cancelled and galleries closing down."

Artweek director and founder Deborah White says it's a terrible experience for an artist when their artwork is damaged.

"I think part of the problem is people don't appreciate how much work goes into creating these artworks and don't really value them highly enough. It's very sad for the artist," she says.

"I think it would be quite nice if they took the time to meet the artist and understand what their motivation is for making the work. They would have more respect for another person's work."

It took Auckland contemporary artist Wanda Gillespie three days to make each of the five nests in her Artweek exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Nests was commissioned by Auckland association Heart of the City.

Chief executive Viv Beck says the incident is particularly sad and disappointing.

"It's been a really difficult time for many people in recent months, but for artists and the art sector also. We were very excited; we're coming into level 1 and launching Artweek today. It's very disappointing news and we really feel for Wanda, for everyone involved.



"I think it's very important that we continue to enjoy this great celebration of the visual arts over the next week. It's a very important event for artists and the art sector."

Auckland's 10th Artweek runs October 10-18 2020.