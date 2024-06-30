The festival has a strong Bay of Plenty presence with artists TJ & Huri living in Rotorua and Tauranga, Deach in Pāpāmoa, Mirage in Tauranga, 1814 in Rotorua and Hori Shaw in Ōpōtiki.

Back by popular demand, Hawaiian reggae cowboy Maoli returns to One Love as the day one headliner in 2025.

He will perform a full set that will no doubt include some of his biggest hits such as Every Night Every Morning, Shoot Down, Sunshine, If I said You Had a Beautiful Body, Little More Tequila, Golden and more. Known for his smooth vocals and authentic Hawaiian vibe, Maoli will be a fan favourite for One Love audiences.

Also returning to One Love is iconic Kiwi reggae pioneers Katchafire, who helped pave the way for many Kiwi artists in the genre.

Katchafire. Photo / NZME

Their hits include Get Away, Seriously, Love Letter, Down With You and Giddy Up.

One Love made its debut as a one-day festival in both Tauranga and Auckland in 2014 before settling as a two-day event in Tauranga exclusively in 2015. Since then, it has become a staple on the summer festival calendar and has cemented itself as Aotearoa’s ultimate celebration of reggae music.

One Love Festival owner and promoter Glenn Meikle said he was excited for One Love 2025.

Meikle said adding a second stage at this year’s event provided an opportunity to include more artists at One Love and also showcase more up-and-coming Kiwi musicians to bigger crowds.

“The positive feedback from artists and attendees about this addition means we wanted to ensure we bring it back in 2025,” he said.

“We love New Zealand music and we know our One Love whānau appreciate homegrown talent. We want to do what we can to cater to both artists and fans,” Meikle said.

One Love Festival at Tauranga Domain. Photo / File

One Love tickets will be available as part of the official pre-sale for 48 hours from July 9, 2024. Registrations for the pre-sale are now open, giving people the chance to purchase tickets before they are released to the public.

Those who purchase tickets during the 48-hour pre-sale will receive a free One Love T-shirt as well as access to discounted tickets.

To pre-register, go to www.onelovefestival.co.nz/
































