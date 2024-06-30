One Love returns in 2025 with 46 acts announced for Aotearoa’s “ultimate reggae festival”.
Included are international and iconic artists Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, J Boog, Inner Circle, Fiji and Steel Pulse as the main acts.
The festival at Tauranga Domain on January 25 and 26, will again feature two stages – the main stage and an Aotearoa stage that celebrates Kiwi music, and more opportunity for artists to showcase themselves in front of thousands of reggae fans from around the world, organisers said today.
Also added to the One Love 2025 line-up are Corrella, Magic!, 1814, Spawnbreezie, Adeaze, House of Shem, Tomorrow People, Ardijah, Josh Wawa, K’Nova, Lomez Brown, Fe Joint, Son & Water, TJ & Huri, Lion Rezz, Brutha Rodz, Victor J Sefo, Swiss & Tree, Mikey Mayz, Wayno, Three Houses Down, General Fiyah, Pieter T, Deach, Krisy Erin, Mirage, Bradamon, and Kiwi acts performing at One Love for the first time – Hori Shaw, People to the Pa, Illumingati, Cee Blue, Rex Atirai, Sammielz, Samson Squad, Fia, Sub-Tribe, Jaro Local and Sianne.