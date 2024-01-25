One Love Festival will be back in 2022 in in Tauranga on Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / NZME

One Love Festival will be back in 2022 in in Tauranga on Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Domain will be flooded with more than 15,000 festivalgoers from over 20 countries when One Love 2024 kicks off this Saturday.

One Love Festival promoter Glenn Meikle said the main stage started going up on Tuesday and should be up by Thursday night.

“We are all excited for the reinvigoration of One Love,” Meikle said.

“It has been a few years since Aotearoa’s iconic reggae festival was last held due to previous Covid restrictions and extreme weather conditions so we can’t wait for our One Love crowds to return and celebrate the artists taking over the One Love stage.”

Meikle said organisers were expecting about 15,000 people to attend the music festival from all across New Zealand and Australia and even further afield.

People also bought tickets from New Caledonia, Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Réunion, Guam, Hawaii, across the United States, Canada, Alaska, Scotland, England, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Czechia, Japan, Cook Islands and French Polynesia.

“We know our thousands of regulars from around the world have missed One Love just as much as we have and as always we want all of our attendees to bring the positive energy and support that we have always received,” Meikle said.

“To mark this occasion we have more than 50 artists who will perform on two stages over two days. We have a main stage with all of our international and most popular acts as well as an Aotearoa stage that celebrates New Zealand artists.”

The One Love 2024 line-up includes Sean Paul, UB40 and Sons of Zion.

Among the new acts coming to One Love 2024 is Australian-based JKing, who has gained popularity on radio and TikTok feeds with his songs Unconditionally, Cinderella, Energy and Falling in Love.

British dancehall/afrobeats artist Stefflon Don and Nigerian afrobeats singer-songwriter Oxlade will also perform.

Other local acts include Jackson Owens, Nesian Mystik, Corella and ORA.

One Love stage. Photo / One Love Facebook

As of Thursday, MetService forecast a sunny Friday and Saturday for the long weekend with temperatures ranging between 19C and 25C on Saturday.

MetService’s forecast for Sunday predicted a lowest temperature of 18C and a high of 26C with showers in the morning and rain becoming heavier in the afternoon.

As of 12.45pm on Thursday, MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the start of Auckland and Northland Anniversary weekend should be dry, with a few showers late Saturday night.

“Unfortunately, the latter part of Auckland and Northland long weekend doesn’t look so great,” Baillie said.

“Rain and strong northwesterly wind move onto the North Island on Sunday. At this stage, it looks like the lower North Island will receive its heaviest rain on Sunday afternoon and evening.”

Baillie said by Monday the main rain band will have moved off to the east but it will still be showery across the North Island with the strong winds switching southerly.

Road closures during One Love Festival 2024

Tauranga City Council announced several road closures would be in place around the city centre to support event operations and safe pedestrian access.

The following roads will be closed, aside from resident access, from 11.59pm Friday, January 26 to 6am on Monday, January 29.

Cameron Rd from Brown St to Wharf St

Durham St from Wharf St to Harington St

Hamilton St from Willow St to the end of Hamilton St West

Harington St from Willow St to Cameron Rd

Park St from Cameron Rd to Willow St

Park St from Willow St to Cliff Rd

All of Cliff Rd

Monmouth St from Cameron Rd to Willow St

Monmouth St from Willow St to Cliff Rd

McLean St from Cameron Rd to Willow St

Brown St from Willow St to Cliff Rd

Mission St from Chapel St to Cliff Rd

Noise control

According to the Tauranga City Council website, One Love Festival may be heard beyond the venue and for this reason the hours of operation are restricted to 10.30pm on Saturday, January 27 and 10pm on Sunday, January 28.

One Love Festival’s consent permits amplified noise during the following times:

Between 4pm-6pm on Friday and 9am and 11am on Saturday and Sunday

On Saturday from 12pm to 10.30pm

On Sunday from 12pm to 10pm

