One Love Festival returns to Tauranga next year.

Sean Paul and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will headline the reggae festival One Love next year.

This year’s festival was cancelled due to wild weather making it logistically impossible to hold the Tauranga-located event back in January.

But it will return next year on January 27 and 28 for two days of good vibes and performances by some of the biggest names in reggae and dancehall music.

Sean Paul, Shaggy, Julian Marley and Wyclef Jean. Image / Supplied

Besides the headliners, Wyclef Jean from Fugees, Shaggy, Julian Marley - the son of Bob Marley - and other international acts will perform alongside New Zealand musicians Sons of Zion, Nesian Mystik and Three Houses Down throughout the event.

One of the world’s most prominent dancehall artists, Sean Paul last performed in Tauranga in 2020 and was looking forward to returning.

He has previously performed alongside some of the biggest names in music including Beyonce, Sia, Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit and Busta Rhymes, and with hits like Get Busy, Temperature, Baby Boy and We Be Burnin, was sure to be a crowd favourite.

Wyclef Jean, a Haitian rapper, rose to fame as one of three founding members of Fugees and is to perform at One Love for the first time since 2014. With the Fugees, Wyclef Jean’s hits include Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and Fu-Gee-La.

In a statement, One Love promoter Glenn Meikle said organising the event was a massive task, but securing a high-calibre line-up was rewarding.

Ali Campbell. Photo / File

“After dangerous weather that caused site flooding and stranded artists in Auckland forced the cancellation of this year’s One Love Festival, we have been working hard to secure an even bigger line-up for 2024.

“The One Love 2024 line-up is an exciting one, consisting of a good mix of established and rising musicians who are just as excited to be part of the event as we are to have them.”

The R18 event was expected to reach full capacity and attract about 20,000 reggae lovers to Tauranga Domain.

Tickets go on sale from May 24, and those who had pre-registered would be able to purchase tickets from 6pm, while those who haven’t would need to wait until 7pm for them to go on general sale.

One Love Festival

Where: Tauranga Domain

When: January 27-28, 2024

Line-up: Sean Paul; UB40 ft Ali Campbell; Wyclef Jean; Shaggy; Julian Marley; Fiji; J Boog; Third World Common Kings; Maoli; Spawnbreezie; The Green; Pia Mia; Sons of Zion; Sammy J; Nesian Mystik; House of Shem; 1814; Eli Mac; Latasha Lee; Three Houses Down; Josh Wawa; Sione Toki; Israel Starr; Corella; TJ & Huri