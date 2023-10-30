Online grocers entered voluntary administration with PWC, study finds areas with more Airbnbs have higher rates of property crime and Kiwis are shopping up large for halloween season this year. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

One Love 2024′s line-up of more than 50 artists has been announced.

More than 25 new acts, including five international and over 20 local artists, are set to entertain crowds at the Tauranga Domain in January 2024.

The event will mark the festival’s 10th year and be its biggest yet.

The line-up already includes Sean Paul, UB40 and Sons of Zion.

The reggae festival is also introducing a second stage celebrating Kiwi music.

Among the new acts coming to One Love 2024 is Australian-based JKing, who has gained popularity on radio and TikTok feeds with his songs Unconditionally, Cinderella, Energy and Falling in Love.

British dancehall/afrobeats artist Stefflon Don also joins the line-up. She has featured on popular tracks Bum Bum Tam Tam, Boasty and Calypso, worked with artists including Ne-Yo, Skepta, Halsey, Big Sean, French Montana, Sean Paul and Idris Elba. She has also released her own songs Hurtin’ Me, 16 Shots, What’s Poppin, Can’t Let You Go and Like that.

Nigerian afrobeats singer songwriter Oxlade will also perform. His tracks include Intoxicated ft Dave; Ku Lo Sa with Camila Cabello; Dkt, and Want You. Rounding out the added international acts are Hawaii’s Josh Tatofi and Australia’s Bradamon Band.

One Love Festival promoter Glenn Meikle said 2024 was the perfect time for a refresh of this much-loved event.

In 2014, One Love debuted as a one-day festival in both Tauranga and Auckland before settling as a two-day event in Tauranga exclusively in 2015.

Since then it has become a staple on the summer festival calendar and promoters say it has cemented itself as Aotearoa’s ultimate celebration of reggae music.

“After 10 years it’s the perfect time to refresh the iconic One Love Festival and we can’t wait to make a massive impact and return in a major way,” Meikle said.

Meikle said adding a second stage provided an opportunity to include more artists at One Love and also showcase more up-and-coming Kiwi musicians to bigger crowds.

“We love New Zealand music and we know our One Love whānau appreciate homegrown talent. We want to do what we can to cater to both artists and fans.

“One Love tickets were selling well before we doubled the line-up so we’re expecting them to move even quicker now.”

One Love 2024 festival artists line-up

New Zealand artists just added:

Sons of Zion

Sammy J

Nesian Mystik

House of Shem

1814

Three Houses Down

Israel Starr

Corella

TJ & Huri

General Fiyah

Stndrd

Fejoint

Swiss

Tree

Tawaz

Jackson Owens

Mikey Dam

Chase Woods

Wayno

Pieter T

Deach

Son and Water

Mikey Mayz

Krisy Erin

Origin Roots Aotearoa

Mezmure

Brutha Rodz

NLC

Papa’s Pack

Mirage and Hone.

International artists:

Sean Paul

UB40 ft Ali Campbell

Shaggy

Julian Marley

Fiji

J Boog

Third World

Common Kings

Maoli

Spawnbreezie

The Green

Pia Mia

Latasha Lee

Josh Wawa

Eli-Mac

Sione Toki



