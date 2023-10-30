The rain and wind are not over yet according to forecasters, as the remnants of ex-tropical Cyclone Lola sweep across the country leaving flooding and widespread damage in its wake.

MetService issued further weather warnings for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, which are set to expire this morning. Coromandel might expect 100 to 120mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, while Bay of Plenty can expect 90 to 120mm.

The wild weather caused many issues across the North Island, flooding roads and smashing boats at sea.

More than 2000 properties in Northland were without power yesterday when the wind toppled powerlines. A number of streets in Whangārei CBD were also closed when the heavy rain flooded the area.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Lola battered Northland on Sunday and Monday, with excess water flooding central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said yesterday rain data from the Northland Regional Council showed that the Glenbervie area had around 127mm of rain and the other areas had between 35 and 75mm of rain

Heavy rain also made driving treacherous around the Coromandel Peninsula, with major highways becoming flooded when the rain hit the region.

Flooding on SH25 at Manaia about midday on Monday. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“We’ve had surface flooding closing various parts of State Highway 25 today and there could be more to come,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager for the Waikato, Liam Ryan.

“While the network has held up pretty well given that we’ve had 200mm of rain in the last 24hrs on the Pinnacles, we’re not out of the woods yet with another 100 to 200mm of rain expected overnight

“At various times [yesterday] flooding has closed the state highway at Manaia, Hikuai and just north of Whitianga.”

Surface flooding at Brophy's Beach on the Coromandel. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Auckland was tipped to see 130 km/h wind gusts in exposed places, with a chance the Harbour Bridge could be briefly closed.

A cruise ship had its entrance into Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour delayed by four hours due to the storm. Several ferries were also cancelled.

Storm surge wreaks havoc on yachts at Waiake Beach, Auckland. Photo / Greg Reed

There were heavy swells across Hawke’s Bay, likely to be at their worst at Haumoana, where they were expected to reach 1.9 metres overnight last night.

The rain will continue today, as MetService forecast said to expect 110-140 millimetres of rain with peak rates of 10-20mm/h, but 15-25mm/h this afternoon during possible thunderstorms.

Rain continues to stream down from the north and will persist into Tuesday.



On Wednesday there is a general clearance for the North Island but with the risk of afternoon showers.



The South Island remains mostly dry by comparison. pic.twitter.com/nCXzZkWMfS — MetService (@MetService) October 30, 2023

Elsewhere, there is a low danger of thunderstorms embedded within showery weather throughout much of the North Island.

However, the risk is deemed moderate in Taranaki, Whanganui, northern Manawatū, Taihape, Taumarunui, Waitomo, Taupō, and the ranges of Hawke’s Bay, eastern Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne in the afternoon and early evening.

Stormy weather and high swells batter Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo / Alex Cairns

The widespread rainfall from the low will have subsided by Wednesday, but the North Island and upper South Island, particularly inland areas, can still anticipate showers, some of which could be thunderous and heavy. The next low-pressure system and its related fronts will sweep across the country on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain with them.

This week’s forecast calls for warm weather. Most areas will see temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s, with today and Wednesday looking to be the warmest.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



