Former Tauranga City Councillor Murray Guy was removed from a tense and packed Tauranga City Council meeting today.

Security personnel were manning the entry to the council meeting at Regional House this morning, with commissioners expected to progress proposed plans for a stadium at Tauranga Domain. People attending were asked to sign their names and the time of arrival.

Commissioners were expected to choose between the staged implementation plan, a single-stage construction, or a single-stage construction with a deferred date for inclusion in the draft Long-Term Plan, or to take no further action at this stage.

People wanting to air their views about a proposed $220.2 million stadium at Tauranga Domain were denied permission to speak at this morning’s meeting.

As commission chairwoman Anne Tolley began the meeting, Guy held court in a jam-packed public gallery.

Guy repeatedly interrupted Tolley, calling for a reason why the public forum had been cancelled from today’s meeting.

Tolley said the public forum was cancelled because the matter of the proposed stadium for Tauranga Domain was to become part of the Long-term Plan.

In response Guy, buoyed by many in the crowd, said Tolley was being disorderly.

Tolley asked Guy repeatedly to stop interrupting as the meeting had started. She warned that if he did not stop he would need to be removed. When Guy continued, Tolley adjourned the meeting.

Council chief executive Marty Grenfell approached Guy and told him he needed to leave, prompting jeers from the crowd.

Eventually, Guy walked out of the room, being thanked by some in the crowd. A woman in the crowd then grabbed Grenfell by his arm.

Grenfell told the woman not to touch him and eventually returned to his seat.

Most of the crowd remained and began jeering Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt when he reported to the commission that recent survey results showed more people in favour of the stadium compared with those opposed.

Tolley intercepted, asking the crowd to use their manners as a gentleman was talking.

Commissioners approved a staged delivery approach of the Tauranga Community Stadium to be included in the draft 2024/34 Long-Term Plan, which will go out for public consultation.

On Saturday the Bay of Plenty Times reported the council had turned down, as of Tuesday, 10 requests from members of the public to speak at the meeting.

Guy was last a councillor in 2016.

