One Love 2024′s line-up of more than 50 artists has been announced.
More than 25 new acts, including five international and over 20 local artists, are set to entertain crowds at the Tauranga Domain in January 2024.
The event will mark the festival’s 10th year and be its biggest yet.
The line-up already includes Sean Paul, UB40 and Sons of Zion.
The reggae festival is also introducing a second stage celebrating Kiwi music.
Among the new acts coming to One Love 2024 is Australian-based JKing, who has gained popularity on radio and TikTok feeds with his songs Unconditionally, Cinderella, Energy and Falling in Love.
British dancehall/afrobeats artist Stefflon Don also joins the line-up. She has featured on popular tracks Bum Bum Tam Tam, Boasty and Calypso, worked with artists including Ne-Yo, Skepta, Halsey, Big Sean, French Montana, Sean Paul and Idris Elba. She has also released her own songs Hurtin’ Me, 16 Shots, What’s Poppin, Can’t Let You Go and Like that.
Nigerian afrobeats singer songwriter Oxlade will also perform. His tracks include Intoxicated ft Dave; Ku Lo Sa with Camila Cabello; Dkt, and Want You. Rounding out the added international acts are Hawaii’s Josh Tatofi and Australia’s Bradamon Band.
One Love Festival promoter Glenn Meikle said 2024 was the perfect time for a refresh of this much-loved event.
In 2014, One Love debuted as a one-day festival in both Tauranga and Auckland before settling as a two-day event in Tauranga exclusively in 2015.
Since then it has become a staple on the summer festival calendar and promoters say it has cemented itself as Aotearoa’s ultimate celebration of reggae music.
“After 10 years it’s the perfect time to refresh the iconic One Love Festival and we can’t wait to make a massive impact and return in a major way,” Meikle said.
Meikle said adding a second stage provided an opportunity to include more artists at One Love and also showcase more up-and-coming Kiwi musicians to bigger crowds.
“We love New Zealand music and we know our One Love whānau appreciate homegrown talent. We want to do what we can to cater to both artists and fans.
“One Love tickets were selling well before we doubled the line-up so we’re expecting them to move even quicker now.”
One Love 2024 festival artists line-up
New Zealand artists just added:
- Sons of Zion
- Sammy J
- Nesian Mystik
- House of Shem
- 1814
- Three Houses Down
- Israel Starr
- Corella
- TJ & Huri
- General Fiyah
- Stndrd
- Fejoint
- Swiss
- Tree
- Tawaz
- Jackson Owens
- Mikey Dam
- Chase Woods
- Wayno
- Pieter T
- Deach
- Son and Water
- Mikey Mayz
- Krisy Erin
- Origin Roots Aotearoa
- Mezmure
- Brutha Rodz
- NLC
- Papa’s Pack
- Mirage and Hone.
International artists:
- Sean Paul
- UB40 ft Ali Campbell
- Shaggy
- Julian Marley
- Fiji
- J Boog
- Third World
- Common Kings
- Maoli
- Spawnbreezie
- The Green
- Pia Mia
- Latasha Lee
- Josh Wawa
- Eli-Mac
- Sione Toki