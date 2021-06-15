One Love 2022 line-up announced with 12 international acts in first list

One Love attracts crowds of 20,000. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga favourite One Love is back for 2022 - and organisers aren't letting travel restrictions get in the way of bringing international acts to the stage alongside familiar faces.

The festival, on January 29 and 30 at Tauranga Domain, attracts 20,000 people each year.

This year the international line-up includes R&B/reggae singer J Boog; the grandfather of Pacific Islands reggae Fiji; Hawaiian reggae artists Rebel Souljahz, Maoli, Kolohe Kai, Mike Love, and Siaosi; Polynesian reggae and R&B/hip-hop artist Spawnbreezi;, reggae veterans The Original Wailers; soul sensation LaTasha Lee; Samoan American singer-songwriter Tenelle; and Stndrd.

Local artists joining them include Nesian Mystik, Sammy J, House of Shem, Ardijah, Tomorrow People, Che Fu and King Kapisi, Swiss, Tree, Common-Unity, NLC, Krisy Erin, Mikey Mayz, DJ Jayrasik, and DJ KG, with further acts to be announced later in the year.

The crowd laps up the entertainment at One Love Festival 2021. Photo / Supplied

The festival is under new ownership - Reggae Love Limited, led by Tauranga's Glenn Meikle.

"My team and I are deeply passionate about the One Love movement, its kaupapa, the music, our audiences, as well as the huge value the event brings to the Tauranga region, and its important role in maintaining the high profile of New Zealand reggae and roots music across the world," Meikle said.

"One Love is an iconic and beloved event in our hometown – one of the best reggae festivals in the world, in the reggae and roots capital of Aotearoa – and we're looking forward to welcoming this huge line-up of artists in January."

Artist Tree, who has performed at One Love before, said she felt as if she'd grown up with the festival, going from backing vocalist to feature artist.

She said it was a blessing to share her culture on a huge platform.

"The One Love stage has allowed me elevate in my music both as an artist and performer and will always be home for me."

She said performing at One Love was like a "family reunion".

"[It's] a place we're all able to come together, represent our country, a whole weekend of joy, music, festivities, it's a chance for us to reflect on our journeys as artists, as an industry and a place where we can physically support and show love towards each other as musicians and as a people."

She said her 2022 show would be "a whole other level".

Before the line-up was announced, 10,000 tickets had been sold. Ticket sales have been on hold but are resume at 7pm on June 23 at www.onelovefestival.co.nz.

All international artists will follow the Government's travel restrictions at the time they arrive.