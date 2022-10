Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Burbank Ave in Clendon Park, South Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Burbank Ave in Clendon Park, South Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been injured in a serious crash in South Auckland overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Burbank Ave in Clendon Park late last night.

Police said just before midnight that indications were at least one person had been seriously injured.

The crash was tipped to cause delays in both directions and motorists were told to avoid the area as a result.