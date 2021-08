Police said the crash happened at around 4.20pm. Photo / File

Police said the crash happened at around 4.20pm. Photo / File

One person is believed to be seriously injured following a serious crash in Waikato.

Police said emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Waikato Expressway at Ohinewai.

The crash, involving several vehicles, happened at about 4.20pm.

"Initial indications are that one person has received serious injuries," police said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as the southbound lanes of the expressway are blocked.