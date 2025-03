One person has died and two others have been injured after two vehicles collided in Wellington shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday. Photo / NZME

One person has died and two others have been injured after two vehicles collided in Wellington shortly after 11.30pm.

A police spokesperson told the Herald emergency services were called to State Highway 1, Kaiwharawhara after two cars collided in the northbound lane last night.

The driver of the first vehicle was unable to be revived, and died at the scene.

The passenger from that vehicle, and the driver of the second, were both taken to Wellington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.