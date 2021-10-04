One dead, three injured in serious crash in Canterbury overnight

A person has died in a crash in Canterbury late last night.

Police confirmed the death early this morning after the incident on State Highway 7, Weka Pass Rd, last night.

Emergency services were called to the area - between Waipara and Waikari - about 10.15pm after reports of a serious crash between two vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said one person died at the scene.

Three other people involved in the crash suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Police said the road - which had been closed for some time - has since been reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police say.