One dead, police investigating after South Auckland crash

A person who was critically injured in a crash in South Auckland last night has died.
The crash happened on Clevedon Rd at Papakura at about 9.30pm.
One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died.
Two others were also injured.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and an investigation is underway.
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said five people were trapped in a motor vehicle and had to be rescued using specialist equipment.