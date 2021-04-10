Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

One dead, police investigating after South Auckland crash

NZ Herald

A person who was critically injured in a crash in South Auckland last night has died.

The crash happened on Clevedon Rd at Papakura at about 9.30pm.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died.

Two others were also injured.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and an investigation is underway.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said five people were trapped in a motor vehicle and had to be rescued using specialist equipment.