One dead, passenger seriously injured after smash involving truck and car in Auckland overnight

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash involving a car and truck in West Auckland last night.

The crash happened just after 9.30pm on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the passenger in the car was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Northern fire communications said at least four fire crews were sent to the scene at 9.38pm after reports of a crash.

Photos from the scene show a small car severely damaged and the front of the truck crumpled.

Firefighters and police officers can be seen inside the cordon taking notes, as debris is strewn across the road.

A police spokesperson said part of Forest Hill Rd was closed for a time as emergency services cleared the scene but it had since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit was now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The spokesperson said police had notified next of kin and their sympathies were with the person's family at this time.