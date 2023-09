Tyre marks near the crash site on Pakowhai Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tyre marks near the crash site on Pakowhai Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has died and another was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Pākōwhai on Saturday night, between Napier and Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash site about 7.25pm on Pakowhai Rd near the intersection with Brookdfields Rd, close to Pākōwhai Store.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person died at the scene and one person received moderate injuries, during the single vehicle crash.

More to come.