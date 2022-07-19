Police have released the name of 24-year-old Jordan Meranema Mangakahia of Havelock North, who died in a crash on Pakowhai Rd in Hastings last week. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings, last week.

She was Jordan Meranema Mangakahia, 24, of Havelock North.

Three people have died on Hawke's Bay roads in two weeks after the latest tragedy on State Highway 5 on Monday, which pushed the provisional road toll for the Hawke's Bay region and Tararua district so far this year to eight deaths.

Mangakahia's death is still under investigation and police said they would like to speak to anyone who was on Pakowhai or Brookfields Rds on July 12 between 6pm and 6.15pm.



Any information can be given directly to Detective Constable Mike Godwin at the Hastings Police Station or via 105, quoting file number 220713/7116.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said a 68-year-old man taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the Pakowhai Rd crash was in a critical condition today.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Waikato spokesperson said a person taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after a fatal crash on State Highway 5 on Monday was in a stable condition in the High Dependency Unit.

A 46-year-old man also seriously injured in the same crash was in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital today, said the Hawke's Bay spokeswoman.

She also said a seriously injured 22-year-old woman is in a stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 2, north of Wairoa, on Monday afternoon.