Hastings fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

A tribute left alongside Pakowhai Rd following the tragedy on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash this week on the outskirts of Hastings to come forward.

The two-car crash happened at 6.10pm on Tuesday along Pakowhai Rd, near Brookfields Rd, in Pakowhai.

One person died following the crash.

"This is a tragic incident and any information would greatly assist police in understanding the exact circumstances of what happened," police said in a statement, released on Thursday.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was parked on the side of Pakowhai Rd close to the Pakowhai Store around 6.05pm.

Any information can be given directly to Detective Constable Mike Godwin at the Hastings Police Station (06 873 0500) or via 105 quoting file number 220713/7116.

Another person was also badly injured in the crash, believed to be a man in his 60s, who was in a stable condition in hospital the morning after the crash.