One person has died at Piha Beach this evening. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

A person has died in a water-related event on West Auckland’s Piha beach this evening.

An emergency services spokesperson said they responded at 6.47pm.

“Our thoughts are with their family,” the spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

This weekend marked the beginning of surf patrols at beaches across the country.

Steve Fisher, the chief executive of Surf Life Saving New Zealand, predicted before the weekend began that this season would be “busy”.

“People need to be aware of the risks,” Fisher said.

“Our beaches across the country are getting busier, earlier.

“We want to make sure we are available to provide support to beachgoers, so that they can enjoy our country’s beautiful coastlines safely.”

He urged the public to remain vigilant in and around the water and emphasised the importance of people making safe decisions for themselves, their whānau and families, and their friends.







