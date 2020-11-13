One dead in Upper Hutt two-car fatal crash, police at scene

Emergency services are on the scene in Elderslea, Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

One person has died after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt this morning that has closed the road for "several hours."

Other people had been treated for a "range of injuries", police said.

The crash happened on State Highway 2, River Rd, in the suburb of Elderslea.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash between Gibbons St and Whakatiki St about 11am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

• Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, and ask anyone who witnessed the crash or saw anything in the lead-up to the crash that could assist police to call 105, quoting P044406448.