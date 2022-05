Emergency services were called to the scene on Rangiuru Rd on Thursday night. Photo / NZME

A man has died after his car left the road in Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Rangiuru Rd around 9:15pm on Thursday.

On arrival, the sole occupant of the car was unresponsive and was unable to be revived, she said.

The circumstances will be investigated, and the cause of the man's death will be determined by the Coroner in due course.