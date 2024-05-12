Police attended the crash on State Highway 10 near Mangōnui on Sunday night but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death of a person in a crash near the Far North town of Mangōnui on Sunday night.

A vehicle crashed into a ditch on State Highway 10, just south of Mangōnui, at about 10pm.

Emergency services responded but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now investigating what occurred, with the Serious Crash Unit attending the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

“Our thoughts are with the person’s whānau and friends, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time.”

The crash is the 20th fatality on Northland roads this year, among 106 fatal crashes nationwide.

Northlanders are being asked to back Road Safety Week later this month to promote safer driving habits, with a focus on restraints, impairment, distraction and speed.

Northland Road Safety Trust manager Ashley Johnston said 38 people died in crashes on Northland roads in 2023 and the 2024 toll is rising far too quickly.

Northland Road Safety Trust, Northland Transportation Alliance, Plunket, NZ Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Northland Rescue Helicopters, Hato Hone St John, other emergency service providers, community groups and schools are joining forces to raise awareness around road safety from May 20 to May 24.

Events include child restraint workshops around Whangārei, followed by a road safety hero relay on Friday, May 24.