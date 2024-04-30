Roadside memorial crosses can be seen all around Northland. Photo / NZME

Roadside memorial crosses can be seen all around Northland. Photo / NZME

Northland drivers are being challenged to change their attitudes as road safety advocates condemn the region’s road toll.

The call comes ahead of Road Safety Week, from May 20 to 26. The annual event pushes for safer roads and responsible driving.

Northland Road Safety Trust manager Ashley Johnston said there was a need to focus on safer driving habits as the region’s road toll was unacceptably high and continuing to grow.

Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said 18 people had died on the region’s roads this year, which was more than one a week at the time of commenting.

Last year’s road toll was 38. Of those who died, the majority were aged between 25 and 39.

“Our driving culture in Northland needs to change drastically,” she said.

Too many people had fallen victim to the attitudes of “it won’t happen to me” or “I’m an experienced driver so I can safely speed”.

“The hurt to Northland families following crashes is immense and often lasts a lifetime.”

The latest family left grieving is that of Senior Constable Gail Shepherd, who died after a passing car left the road, hit a power pole and then struck her while she was walking a family member’s dogs in Helena Bay on April 20.

Gail Shepherd was a much-loved police officer based in Northland.

The Northern Advocate understands the crash is still being investigated.

Fitchett said good driving decisions relied on a clear head, following the law and considering the impact on others.

To help spread the word, people are encouraged to enter this year’s Road Safety Heroes Relay on May 24 in the Town Basin, Whangārei.

The free event, backed by Northland Road Safety Trust, Northland Transport Alliance, Plunket and police, will take teams dressed in costumes around the Hātea Loop.

Register online via the Northland Road Safety Facebook page.