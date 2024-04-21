Stay up to date with the latest headlines at NZ Herald.

The children of a much-loved Northland police officer killed when hit by a passing car while out walking her dogs in Helena Bay says their mother “touched so many lives”.

Gail Shepherd, a constable at Houhora police station in the Far North, is being remembered as a “beautiful” mum and grandmother, and an “instrumental” member of the Tai Tokerau community.

Shepherd died on Saturday after she was hit by a car that reportedly collided with a power pole while out walking.

Her daughter Tyme Rata and sons Herbert Jnr Rata and Christopher Shepherd, said their mum had touched so many people’s lives over the years, including through her job, waka hoe, sports and coaching.

“You were a caring daughter, a loving mother, a protective sister, an over-the-top dog owner and the best grandmother to your mokos.

“We will love and miss you forever and always.”

Her uncle, Joe Conrad, said whānau were “taking it hard.

“We’re all pretty well devastated. We never think something like this will happen to someone like that.

“It hasn’t hit home yet.”

Conrad said Shepherd had been a police officer for 15 years. She had links to Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri and Ngāti Hauā.

Born in Kaitāia, she started work in Whangārei before transferring to Kohukohu in the Hokianga.

She took over the role at Houhora, New Zealand’s most northern police station, in the New Year from her brother Senior Constable Leon Shepherd who is known as “Smiley”.

Shepherd was staying with Conrad’s other niece for the weekend in Helena Bay to have a break, he said.

She had offered to take the dogs for a walk to the beach when the crash happened at the intersection of Webb Rd and Russell Rd around 3.15pm.

“Both of them have dogs, and while the other niece was cooking tea, Gail said I’ll take the dogs to the beach for a run.

“The car came round the corner and hit a power pole and ricocheted and hit Gail at the same time.”

Gail Shepherd was involved in many waka celebrations at Waitangi over the years.

Conrad is Kaihautu [captain] of the world’s largest ceremonial waka Ngātokimatawhaorua housed at Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

He said Shepherd was involved in waka celebrations at Waitangi and “spent a lot of time with me on the waka”.

She was currently at Whangārei Hospital.

Whānau were waiting for the Coroner before Shepherd would be taken to Te Kao marae in the Far North, he said.

Others are paying tribute to Shepherd on social media, including police colleague John Larkin.

Larkin said his “police sister” was instrumental in the Te Tai Tokerau community, including with youth, netball, rugby, Blue Light, waka, and “so many other things.

“She was a person who was true to herself and stood up for what she believed in and loved her family more than anything in the world.

“She was a genuine soul that will be sadly missed.”

A police spokesman said their hearts go out to their colleague’s family and friends who are receiving support.

“Their passing is a tragic loss for our community and the impact will be keenly felt.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

NZ First MP Shane Jones, who lives in Northland and is a relative from Te Aupōuri tribe, extended his aroha to Shepherd’s parents, family, friends and colleagues.

“A tragic event has taken our kahurangi [jewel] from whānau, iwi and the community.”

