One dead after car crashes into tree on Kamo Road, Northland

Brodie Stone
By
Quick Read
One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Kamo Road overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person in Whangārei early this morning.

At approximately 12.45am, emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Kamo Rd.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances of the crash.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

