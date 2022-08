A person has died in a house fire in Thames overnight.

Fire crews and emergency services were called to a house on Paeroa Kopu Rd in the early hours of this morning after reports of a fire.

"Sadly, one person was found deceased at the scene," a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The circumstances of the blaze are not yet known.

Police said the death will be referred to the Coroner and inquiries are ongoing.

- more to come -