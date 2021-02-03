One dead in crash south of Warkworth, SH1 reopens

A serious crash has happened north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

One person has died in a serious crash north of Auckland tonight that closed State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash between Puhoi and Warkworth, near Pohuehue, about 5pm.

Police have now confirmed one person died and another is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

"The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and the road has now reopened. Police thank motorists for their patience."

Earlier, a police spokesperson said the road was expected to remain closed in both directions for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.

"Police were called about 5pm. Initial reports are there have been injuries."

NZTA said the road was expected to be closed for 3-4 hours as the police undertake a serious crash investigation.

A northbound detour via SH16 from Silverdale was put in place, the agency said.

A photo of the scene just after 5pm showed a collision involving multiple vehicles spread across both the north and southbound lanes.

Lines of traffic could be seen forming.

A northbound motorist in the area said traffic was backed up at least a kilometre after the crash.

He said it looked like a ute and a car were involved in the crash.