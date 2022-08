Police were called to the crash in Kaimarama about 9pm Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the crash in Kaimarama about 9pm Tuesday. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in the Coromandel.

Police were called to the crash on Tairua Whitianga Rd, State Highway 25 in Kaimarama about 9pm Tuesday.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.