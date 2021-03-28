One dead in crash in Massey, West Auckland

Fire crews and police pictured at the scene of the crash in Massey, West Auckland, early today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been killed in a crash in West Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash, in the suburb of Massey, after reports a vehicle had crashed into a power pole.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called to the incident near the corner of Makora Rd and Triangle Rd, at 3.41am.

Police confirmed one person had died at the scene. A second person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A witness described a fiery scene when he arrived about 10 minutes later.

"The car was fully going for it. It was well involved in fire. It was just smoke everywhere."

Fire crews were working to put out the flames, which had also spread into nearby bush, he said.

Section of Triangle Rd closed

As a result of the crash, a section of Triangle Rd - between Zefiro Drive and Lincoln Park Ave - has been closed until further notice, as the Serious Crash Unit investigates the circumstances of the crash.

An Auckland Transport alert was issued on Twitter at 6am telling motorists to expect the section of road to "remain closed for some time this morning" due to a police investigation.

People are told to allow for extra travel time or to use an alternative route.

A northern fire communications spokesman referred all other inquiries to police.

The witness said he saw a man sitting on the opposite side of the vehicle. One of the doors was wide open, he said.