Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One dead in crash between truck and car in Christchurch

Quick Read

Emergency services attended a crash on Main North Rd in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

A person has died in a crash between a truck and a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main North Rd at about 11.10am.

A police spokesperson said a person has died.

Read More

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Southbound traffic is being diverted down Factory Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays.