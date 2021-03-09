One dead in crash between truck and car in Christchurch

Emergency services attended a crash on Main North Rd in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

A person has died in a crash between a truck and a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main North Rd at about 11.10am.

A police spokesperson said a person has died.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Southbound traffic is being diverted down Factory Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area or to expect delays.